Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,737,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

