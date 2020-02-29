Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sells $4,423,004.64 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

