Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

ST opened at $40.80 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.