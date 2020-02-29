Sciences Ltd. Roivant Purchases 5,333,333 Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 5,333,333 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at $69,665,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AXGT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

