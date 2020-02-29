Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

