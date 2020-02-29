Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

