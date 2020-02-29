Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.82.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$56.56 on Wednesday. Emera has a one year low of C$46.80 and a one year high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

