Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $6,329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roku to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

