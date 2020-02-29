Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) & Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TARO)

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Five Prime Therapeutics and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 219.84%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $49.87 million 2.79 -$140.45 million ($4.13) -0.93 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $669.89 million 3.85 $281.78 million $7.23 9.31

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -921.30% -65.39% -48.66% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 38.24% 12.45% 11.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Five Prime Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company sells and distributes its products principally to drug industry wholesalers, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, healthcare institutions, and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Haifa Bay, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt.

