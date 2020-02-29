Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 1,098,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,897,000. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 600,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.47 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

