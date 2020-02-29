Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lendingtree Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lendingtree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.75.

TREE stock opened at $275.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Lendingtree by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lendingtree by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lendingtree by 112.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lendingtree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.