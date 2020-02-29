Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.