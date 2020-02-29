Rent-A-Center Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.