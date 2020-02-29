Raymond James Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$22.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

