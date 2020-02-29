Raymond James Comments on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

