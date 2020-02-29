Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Cut by Wedbush

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

NYSE TOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

