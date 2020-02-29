Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.