Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Lowered by Cormark

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$2.18 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million and a P/E ratio of -54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

