Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Boosted by William Blair

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 8.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

