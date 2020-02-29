Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp Reduced by Cormark (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EFN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE EFN opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.08. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84.

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

