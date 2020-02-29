Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 80.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

