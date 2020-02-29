Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $2,337,000.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,800.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.65 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,529,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 232,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

