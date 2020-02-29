PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PRGX Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of PRGX stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. PRGX Global has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.57.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global in the third quarter worth $796,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global in the third quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

