Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 174,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 410,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

