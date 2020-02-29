Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.39% of Pitney Bowes worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $568.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

