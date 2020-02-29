Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Stock Price Down 2%

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) shares dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.90, approximately 100,291 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

