Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Critical Contrast

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCardia has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 399.55%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioCardia $630,000.00 39.76 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Summary

BioCardia beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

