OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

