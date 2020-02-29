Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Obseva alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Obseva has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.