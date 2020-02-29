Northcoast Research Comments on Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $547.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 847,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.