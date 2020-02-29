NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Down 5.4%

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s share price fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, 1,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

