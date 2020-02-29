Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 184,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,781,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NR opened at $3.51 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.