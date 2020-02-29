New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.23% of New Mountain Finance worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 264.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMFC opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

