National Bank Financial Trims Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Target Price to C$13.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Nexa Resources stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Nexa Resources
