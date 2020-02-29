National Bank Financial Trims Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Target Price to C$13.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

