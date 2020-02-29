National Bank Financial Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$4.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.54.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.62. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$10.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.