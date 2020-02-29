Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mylan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mylan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Mylan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,577 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYL opened at $17.19 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.