M&T Bank Corp Purchases 322 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after buying an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 266,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $75.55 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.