M&T Bank Corp Invests $318,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

