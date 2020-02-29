M&T Bank Corp Invests $311,000 in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 586,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.64 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $564,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

