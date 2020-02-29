M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,557 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,662,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,244,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 209.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 454,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 307,806 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 689,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 260,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PAGS opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

