M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,316 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $287.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $323,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,109 shares of company stock worth $46,815,130. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

