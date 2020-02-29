M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,089 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 515.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.54 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

