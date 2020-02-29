MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.97 ($0.69) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.69), approximately 1,030,065 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.03 ($0.73).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.88.

About MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC)

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

