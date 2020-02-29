Metgasco (ASX:MEL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.02), approximately 832,279 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.04.

About Metgasco (ASX:MEL)

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of oil and gas in Australia. It is also involved in the investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

