Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.67% of Mattel worth $125,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after acquiring an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Mattel by 253.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 32.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of MAT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

