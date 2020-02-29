Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,612 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

