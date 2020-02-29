Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 44,712 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,712 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,539 shares of company stock worth $77,805. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.42 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.