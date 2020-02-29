Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 39,802 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

