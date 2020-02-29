Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,902 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 81,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

