Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 252,577 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,577 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.